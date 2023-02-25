In one of the Moscow shopping centers (TC), the police raided teenagers, the newspaper reports. “Climb”. The arrests are related to the mass brawl of schoolchildren that took place in the shopping center a few days ago.

According to Rise, an informal group of teenagers calling themselves Redan PMCs oppose football fans, non-Slavic people and nationalists. Schoolchildren are inspired by the characters from the anime Hunter x Hunter, wearing plaid pants and clothes with spiders and the number 4 on the back.

Earlier, a mass brawl of teenagers in a shopping center was caught on video. The brawl took place on Wednesday, February 22. According to media reports, schoolchildren fought on all floors of the shopping center, and the guards were in no hurry to intervene in the conflict.