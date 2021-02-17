Police were deployed to gyms in Mallorca in the early hours of Tuesday morning after reports of non-compliance with the coronavirus measures.

A number of Officers from the Alazán Group of the National Police Corps, the Green Patrol and Balearic Tourism Technicians raided several gyms and sports centers in Palma and sanctioned all of them for different reasons; some for allowing too many people in the weight rooms and locker rooms, others for excess capacity and not cleaning machinery.

The regulations for gyms in the Balearic Islands are very clear. Low intensity activity at indoor sports facilities and dance academies is restricted to a maximum of 6 participants and 30% capacity in rooms. It’s mandatory that spaces comply with the appropriate ventilation conditions, that a record is kept of participants and that everyone wears a mask. Capacity for outdoor activity is limited to 50% with 4 m2 of space available per person.

Fitness rooms can only open for personal training or as soft activity rooms, pools are limited to 20% capacity with a maximum of 2 people per lane and changing rooms are completely out of bounds.

Football teams, basketball teams and other contact sport teams can now train three times a week but without physical contact and this measure also applies in Minorca.

Numerous gyms have been reported to Police Headquarters for breaking the rules.