Police officers and employees of the Association of Administrative and Technical Inspections of Moscow (OATI) raided the Mason St. One nightclub with the forced use of special equipment. This was announced on Sunday, December 27, by the chief inspector of the Moscow OATI Sergei Mikhailov.

“During the daily raids by OATI and the police, a closed event was revealed at the Mason St.One establishment at st. Bolshie Kamenshiki, house 1. The administration of this institution prevented the entry of police officers and OATI, after which special means were used to get inside, ”he said.

During the inspection of the club’s premises, the police and employees of the Moscow OATI revealed a number of violations, including the work of the institution at the wrong time, violation of the mask and glove regime and social distance.

“In this institution, work was revealed after 23:00 and even after midnight, violations of the mask and glove regime and social distance. Also, hookahs were smoked in this place at night. Administrative sanctions will be applied to the organization, ”Mikhailov explained.

An entertainment institution faces a fine of up to 300 thousand rubles or suspension of activities for up to 90 days by a court decision, in accordance with part 1 of article 20.6.1 of the Administrative Code of the Russian Federation. And in the case of causing harm to citizens’ health, the institution can be fined 1 million rubles.

On the same day, Mikhailov said that a fine for a closed party after midnight threatens the Moscow club-restaurant Balagan.

On December 20, OATI employees revealed violations at the concert of the Krovostok group in the GlavClub club.

The work of restaurants and nightclubs in the capital was limited on November 10. The measure will be valid until January 15, 2021 inclusive.

