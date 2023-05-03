The Brazilian Federal Police searched the home of former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro early Wednesday morning in the capital Brasília. One of the former president’s closest confidants and two personal security guards have also been arrested. The police raid on Bolsonaro is related to possible fraud involving corona vaccination certificates.
