The authorities They questioned a man this Monday in central Pennsylvania in connection with the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, according to the American network NBC News, which cites police sources.

The suspect caught the attention of investigators in the town of Altoona, Pennsylvania, in part because carried a similar weapon to the one used in the deadly attack last Wednesday, as confirmed by sources familiar with the case to the television network.

Thompson was shot to death in front of the New York Hilton Midtownabout 450 kilometers from Altoona, by a masked assailant who approached him from behind. The shooter opened fire around 6:45 a.m., surveillance footage shows, before fleeing on foot and then on a bicycle toward Central Park.

The latest images of the alleged gunman locate him at a bus station in Upper Manhattanas reported by the Police.









The Thompson Murder shocked the corporate and healthcare worlds and raised questions about the safety of high-level executives.

The shooting also showed a deep resentment against private healthcare companies, visible on social media, which was flooded with posts celebrating, or at least justifying, Thompson’s murder.