The Thai Police continues with the investigation against the Spanish daniel sancho for the murder of the Colombian Edwin Arrieta and questioned him again this Wednesday in the prison on the island of Samui (south), where he is in provisional detention, sources close to the case confirmed to EFE.

Agents from the police station on the island of Phangan, where Sancho would have murdered and dismembered Arrieta on August 2, went to the jail on neighboring Samui on Wednesday, where The Spaniard is in provisional prison, to be questioned again in front of his lawyer.

These same sources assured that this interrogation, which is normal during the development of the investigation, shows that the case is not closed and that the Police are still gathering evidence.

For their part, from the Phangan police station they assured EFE this Wednesday that they have not yet delivered their investigation to the Prosecutor’s Office, despite announcing the day before that they already had enough evidence to close the case.

Edwin Arrieta T-shirt. Photo: Thailand Police.

The number two of the Thai Police, the media Surachate Hakparn, offered a press conference on Tuesday in which he assured that There is already enough evidence to accuse Sancho of the “premeditated murder” of Arrieta, whom he would have stabbed in the chest, according to the police, and closed the investigation.

The deputy director of Police acknowledged, however, that some important evidence is missing, such as the autopsy of the victim.

The Police have a period of 83 days, which began when Sancho entered provisional detention in Samui on August 7, to conclude their investigation, which once completed must be referred to the Prosecutor’s Office.

In this sense, the Phangan island police station assured today that they still have 72 days left to continue investigating.

Daniel Sancho in the supermarket. Photo: Thailand Police.

Sancho, 29, has been accused by the Police of premeditated murder after he he himself confessed to having killed and dismembered the 44-year-old Colombian surgeon Edwin Arrieta on August 2 in Phangan.

According to the details of the investigation revealed to the press yesterday, Sancho, son of Spanish actor Rodolfo Sancho, “stabbed” Arrieta in the left side of the chest during an argument.

The only evidence of the stabbing presented during the press conference was a photograph of a ripped T-shirt with no visible traces of blood.

The Police also maintain that the murder was premeditated because Sancho “went to buy material for the murder, such as a knife and a razor.”

As for the motive for the crime, The investigators point out that, according to Sancho’s confession, the young Spaniard wanted to leave the relationship he had with Arrieta, who would not have agreed.

Daniel Jerónimo Sancho Bronchalo (C), alleged murderer, is escorted by Thai police officers.

In an interview with EFE a day after his arrest on August 5, Sancho accused Arrieta of being obsessed with him and threatening him.

Sancho and Arrieta, who met last year through Instagram, had met in Koh Phangan on August 2, the day the surgeon was murdered and dismembered, whose remains have been found in various locations on the island. included in the sea.

The young man is serving 10 days of isolation due to the covid-19 protocol, a period that would end this Thursday, when he will be able to start receiving video calls or face-to-face visits from his family and friends.

EFE