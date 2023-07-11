It’s not fair either. Every Sunday you see Verstappen flying over the track with 300 on slick tires, but if you do it in your truck it is ‘irresponsible’ and ‘criminal’. Iowa police pulled a driver off the road last week who was driving with rather little tread depth. And by now you know: a bald tire does not make a slick.

There was a time when the driver (or the owner of the truck) had one of the tires changed, but apparently the second tire could still go a bit. Your mother’s advice to ‘use up your old before you buy a new one’ is followed very literally here. The canvas even comes through the profile.

“Here’s a reminder to replace your tires when they reach the end of their life,” reports the police on Facebook. They continue: ‘Nobody wants to avoid tire debris on our highways after they blow up… do what you can to consider the safety of others as well as your own!’