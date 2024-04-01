In Voronezh, police are looking for a white car after the explosion in the Chaikhana

Police officers put a white passenger car on the wanted list after an explosion in the Voronezh cafe “Chaikhana”. This is reported by Baza.

According to investigators, the driver of the car arrived at the establishment half an hour before the explosion and dropped off the attackers. Previously, the man might not have known about their plans to cause an explosion.

The explosion in the Chaikhana cafe on Lenin Street in Voronezh occurred at about three o'clock in the morning on April 1. It was established that unknown persons broke the glass of the establishment and threw an explosive device inside. There was no one in the building at the time, so there were no injuries.

According to preliminary data, the cause of the explosion could have been a showdown between competitors.