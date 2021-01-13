For nearly two years, he denounced to his hierarchy the racist and violent acts of twenty of his colleagues from the “Promo Valls”, assigned, in 2017, to the filing of the Tribunal de Grande Instance (TGI) of Paris. On the night of March 11 to 12, 2019, Brigadier-Chief Amar Benmohamed is preparing to alert, this time, the magistrates of the TGI of yet another discriminatory behavior on the part of a policewoman towards a detainee . But one of his superiors ordered him to write a report instead. He does so and becomes the bête noire of his service. In the summer of 2020, he decides to alert the press. The case goes back to the National Assembly. For all this, Tuesday January 12, 2021, he was… sanctioned with a warning!

Duty of obedience

His hierarchy accuses the police officer of having “Failed in his duty of obedience” for refusing to specify “The identities of the workforce” who had also reported racist and violent behavior from their colleagues. “I was waiting to meet a judge to transmit this information”, explains Amar Benmohamed today, who mainly sought to protect his sources from possible reprisals. He is also accused of having delayed making a report to his hierarchy. What the police deny.

On July 28, 2020, the Paris prosecutor’s office, just like the Defender of Rights, opened an investigation for “willful violence by a person holding public authority”, “public insults on account of origin, ethnicity, nation, race or religion ”and“ public name-calling on the grounds of sex and sexual orientation ”, within the TGI police services. But ultimately, “We punish those who reveal racism”, denounces Arié Alimi, lawyer for the judicial police officer. This case recalls the case of another police officer, Noam Anouar, who had received a disciplinary suspension of 60 months, before leaving the national police, for having denounced the racist acts of his colleagues in the administrative detention center of the Mesnil-Amelot. It is not, either, without recalling the history of this brigadier-chief of Pau, released last month of the accusations of “Slanderous denunciations”, brought by the IGPN, after he denounced the recurring violence used by other police officers within his police station. “Each time a police officer reveals facts of racism or violence, the hierarchy hushes up the case by worrying the messenger”, insists Master Alimi. And to add about the prosecution of Amar Benmohamed: “We will file an appeal against this warning with the administrative court. ”