“Paid to serve, not to die,” read a huge black banner that the French Police unions unfolded this Wednesday in front of the National Assembly to denounce the violence to which the agents are subjected. More than 35,000 people expressed their support for the forces of order in Paris on Wednesday and asked for harsher penalties for their attackers.

«A Police united with the citizens. Thank you all very much for this mobilization, “the Alliance union of the National Police wrote on Twitter in recognition of those who attended this” citizen march “to express their support for the uniformed in these difficult times.

The protest took place after the police dressed in mourning for the murder on the 5th of agent Éric Masson, shot in Avignon at a drug point of sale. On April 23, Stéphanie Monfermé, an administrative officer of the corps, was stabbed to death by an Islamist at the Rambouillet police station, on the outskirts of the capital.

Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti became the target of all criticism from the unions. The various leaders of the centrals denounced that the French judicial system is too lax and does not condemn criminals harshly enough. “The problem of the Police is Justice”, assured the general secretary of the Alliance union, Fabien Vanhemelryck. Grégory Joron, Secretary General of Unité SGP Police-FO, who paid tribute to the police officers killed and injured in recent weeks, also demanded “harsher penalties”.

A month before the regional elections and a year before the presidential elections, many politicians joined the call, from representatives of the Communist Party to the extreme right. Even the Interior Minister, Guerra Darmanin, was present for a few minutes at the protest to “support” the soldiers. «They live a difficult moment. They are in mourning, there is nothing more normal than supporting the police in a Republic ”, said Darmanin, who represents the turn to the right of the presidency of Emmanuel Macron.

«You have to help us. This job is very difficult. This cannot last. We need you. We need to be protected. We go out to work, but we do not know how we will get home, in what state, “said an agent to the minister in front of the television cameras. “I think of you every day,” Darmanin replied.

Message to criminals



The far-right leader Marine Le Pen from Bordeaux expressed her “full support for the policemen.” “The message that must be sent to criminals and criminals must be: if you touch a policeman, you risk many years in prison,” said the candidate for the presidential elections in 2022.

The great absentee was Jean-Luc Mélenchon, president of the leftist party La Francia Insumisa (equivalent of Podemos in France), who described the demonstration as “factious” against “the judicial institution.”

This is not the first police protest during Macron’s presidency. In October 2019, 22,000 corps officials demonstrated in the streets of Paris against the deterioration of their working conditions, the wave of suicides among agents, unpaid overtime and against pension reform.

The unions then denounced the fatigue and weariness of the agents, on alert since the wave of jihadist attacks in 2015 and their overload with the protests of the ‘yellow vests’.