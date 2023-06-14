A young woman was rescued by elements of the Secretary of Security of the State of Mexico(SSEM) who prevented the throwing of a vehicular bridge approximately 30 meters high.

The events occurred this Monday around 8:45 p.m., when police officers were carrying out tasks according to their duties, with the purpose of inhibiting and deterring criminal acts.

It was at that moment that they learned of a citizen, who apparently he intended to throw himself from the top of the structure of a vehicular bridge approximately 30 meters high, Located on Avenida Mario Colín, corner with Vialidad Radial Toltecas, in the Los Reyes Ixtacala neighborhood.

In accordance with the action protocol, the uniformed officers immediately went to the point and upon arrival, an officer managed to hold her to prevent her from falling into the void. In order to prevent her from hurting herself, he hugged her to contain her; both of them were left sitting on the pavement. An element of the Gender Police Directorate arrived at her place, who spoke with the affected person and managed to calm her down.

The intervention of the emergency medical services was also requested, which provided first aid and indicated that he had a nervous breakdown, without showing injuries; Later, since she did not have injuries that put her life at risk, she was handed over to her sister, who said that the woman was undergoing medical-psychological treatment.

According to data published by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi), “In 2020, 7,896 suicides were registered in Mexico, 700 more than in 2019 and a thousand more than in 2018,” Laura said in the report. Barrientos Nicolás, psychiatrist and academic at the Faculty of Medicine (FM).

In 2017, suicide ranked 22nd among the main causes of death for the Mexican population, while for the population between 15 and 29 years of age, it is considered the second cause of death.

Based on official statistics, suicide attempts occur more in women, however they are low in lethality. On the contrary, the suicides in men the percentage shoots up to high levels.