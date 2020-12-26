Deepak Dubey, brother of notorious criminal Vikas Dubey, is preparing to take the Chaubepur police remand of Kanpur. Many secrets related to Vikas Dubey are going to be revealed in Deepak’s inquiry. Vikas Dubey used to share everything with his brother Deepak. Deepak Dubey was absconding since the Bikeru massacre. Deepak surrendered in Lucknow court on 23 December. The Kanpur police has a long list of questions ready for questioning. Vikas Dubey’s brother Deepak also worked to whiten his black money.Historyheater Vikas Dubey killed 8 police personnel along with his henchmen on the night of 2 July. Vikas’s brother Deepak was in Lucknow during the Bikeru scandal. But Deepak Dubey was absconding since this massacre. UP STF and police were looking for him. The Lucknow Police seized property worth crores on December 18 by taking attachment action at his Lucknow home.

Police is preparing a long list of questions

Deepak Dubey has been sent to judicial custody for 14 days. After judicial custody is over, Chaubepur police will take it on remand. The department official is preparing a long list of questions for questioning. According to sources, the police claim that many important secrets will be revealed during the interrogation of Deepak. Deepak will prove to be the biggest royalty. Vikas Dubey used to share all things with his brother.

Deepak has black earning details

Deepak used to keep full details of history-maker Vikas Dubey’s black earnings. Vikas’s brother used to work for his black money. These funds were used for real estate, purchase of land and other works. Deepak also knew what is the source of black money of development?

Attempt to recover Springfield rifle

Notorious criminal Vikas Dubey fired on police personnel from the Springfield rifle on the night of 2 July. The forensic team received American Winchester cartridges from the site of the incident. Police have sent 36 accused of the Bikeru case to jail, but have not been able to recover the Springfield rifle. Deepak’s Springfield rifle was kept by Vikas Dubey. Police will try to recover the rifle by taking Deepak on remand.