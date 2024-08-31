Police | Power monitoring: More than 700 fines for electric scooters in four days

Police|Police numbers speak harshly about the behavior of electric scooters in traffic.

For e-scooters has clicked on more than 700 fines or traffic fines during the week of intensive monitoring. The police inspector of the Police Board will tell you about it Heikki Kallio messaging service in X.

The police have been monitoring the traffic behavior of e-scooters nationwide this week. More than 700 fines or 40 euro payments were made between Monday and Thursday alone.

“The results speak a harsh language,” Kallio sums up.

Violations the majority was driving on the pavement. Some of the e-scooters even received a fine for this, which means that a considerable speed has been driven in the situation.

The right place for an e-scooter is a roadway or bike path.

The second most common violation was transporting passengers. More than a hundred electric scooter riders were fined or paid for this.

Other violations were driving in the wrong direction in a one-way bike lane or traffic lane and driving against red lights. In addition, the police fined for, among other things, driving while intoxicated and endangering traffic safety.

The statistics were reported earlier Evening newspaper.

Electric scooters dangerousness has come up in the discussion especially this summer, because several serious accidents have happened in a short time.

The most recent fatal incident occurred on August 15, when two electric scooters collided in Leppävaara, Espoo. In June In Myyrmäki, Vantaa three 12-year-olds were hit by a car while riding the same electric scooter on the crosswalk. One child died.