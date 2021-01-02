Mohali Police has registered an FIR in the case of threatening to kill CM Captain Amarinder Singh of Punjab. On December 31, threatening posters were affixed to maps pointing the way. It was announced to pay one million US dollars for killing Amarinder Singh.Mohali City SP said, ‘A case has been registered against unknown persons. This case has been registered under Sections 504, 506 and 120B of the IPC and the Punjab Prevention of Deferment Property Ordinance Act 1997. Police is searching for the accused.

Police are also investigating CCTV footage in the vicinity. On 31 December, CM Captain Amarinder Singh came to Mohali. He inaugurated the Kharar-Chandigarh Bridge. At the same time, the police got this poster. Earlier on December 14, some people had given a soot vessel to the CM’s post.