The Dutch Police Porsches are legendary. Good news for enthusiasts: they are returning.

Man, those were great times on the Dutch highways back in the day. You were still allowed to go 120 km/h back then! And if you drove too fast you could be stopped by a police Porsche with an officer's tree in it. We don't know if it was recorded in writing, but we have never seen a police officer in a police Porsche WITHOUT a mustache. Facial hair was probably a requirement anyway.

It doesn't matter that the current Audi A6s are faster than the Porsches of the past. There's just something about a tough soldier in a German sports car. You're not going to mess with that in your Golf R with a sparkling exhaust.

It's a kind of visual corrective tap. it is no longer bon ton, but everyone knew it was effective.

Police Porsches are coming back

We seem to be able to revive the times, because the police Porsches are coming back! Yooo! Finally white Porsches with orange stickers again. Of course there is a small catch, because the highway police are not going to sell those superior Audis.

No, it is a stunt by Bas Koeten Racing. This Dutch racing team is active in several classes and the 911s are their showpiece (check out all their other racing cars here).

They don't hesitate to be original every now and then. For example, they opted for a real Ironman livery for the 12 Hours of Dubai (always fun).

To colour

The colors of the Police Porsche have been beautifully chosen. not the current blue-orange stripes, but the orange areas. And actually they are much more beautiful, aren't they? Also nice is the inscription: Tracklimit Police. Humour.

Bas Koeten Racing will take the Police Porsche to Italy, where the 12 Hours of Mugello will be held. That circuit was once the scene of the Grand Prix of Tuscany.

Photo credits: Bas Koeten Racing.

