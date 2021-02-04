Police Police worried about unrest in Tikkurila: there have been fights between young people at the station, and intoxicated adults have caused threatening situations

According to police, 11-year-old children have stayed at the mall and station. They have moved in gangs, most of which were much older than them.

Tikkurilan the station and its vicinity have been restless recently, says the police of Eastern Uusimaa. According to police, the unrest has been caused by both young people and adults in a state of intoxication.

Police say the constables of the pre-emptive action took off in East Vantaa last week as police had received messages of unrest. At the moment, young people do not move much outdoors, but the Dix shopping center and Tikkurila railway station have now developed into the most popular meeting place for young people in Vantaa, the police say.

“There were young people from Vantaa, Kerava, Tuusula, Espoo and Helsinki,” says a senior constable who supervised Hanna-Liisa Hartikainen in a police bulletin.

During the evenings, the constables dressed in sieves spotted a number of worrying situations that needed to be addressed. In particular, the behavior of intoxicated adult bystanders caused “unpleasant” situations for young people, according to police. According to police, some of the situations appeared to have developed into situations of violence between adults and young people.

According to police, the youngest children who spent time in the mall and station were 11 years old. They moved in gangs, most of which were much older than them.

Part unrest situations have escalated into violence.

The emergency center received a notification last Friday night that there would be a mass fight of 30-40 young people in front of Tikkurila station, which is being photographed. The police patrol did not have time to see the fight, but a criminal report has been registered for the incident and at least one young person was injured in the situation, according to the police. According to police, Friday night time in the station area spent some time at different times about a couple hundred young people.

Police say there was also a massacre in the area last Sunday. There were three police patrols present to investigate the situation.

The Eastern Uusimaa Police Department intends to increase surveillance at the railway station. The police say they are cooperating with the City of Vantaa’s youth work and child protection, as well as the area’s guards and law enforcement officers.

Police also appeal to young people’s guardians. The facilities at Tikkurila station and Dixi are not suitable places for young people, although Korona has closed the youth facilities, the police report.

“It would also be good if as many guardians as possible could visit the place themselves to see what their own young people are doing at the station and intervening in their own young person’s situation,” Hartikainen says in the press release.