Police | Police: Videos of acts of violence under preliminary investigation and prosecution were shared on social media

Sunday, July 30, 2023
Police: Videos of acts of violence under preliminary investigation and prosecution were shared on social media

July 30, 2023
Over the weekend, several videos of violence have been shared on social media. The police advise not to share the videos.

Finland the police say on Twitter that several videos containing violent material have been shared on social media over the weekend.

The police advise not to share the videos on social media, as many of them are related to ongoing preliminary investigations or cases that have moved to prosecution.

No videos have been shot this weekend.

“The police ask for sensitivity towards the victims and hope that the videos are not shared or given visibility. The police condemns all kinds of violence,” says the police.

Recommended

