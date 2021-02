The incident happened shortly before one o’clock at night.

Police used a firearm in the stairwell of the apartment building in Kaivoksela, Vantaa, on the night between Friday and Saturday, the Itä-Uusimaa police say on Twitter. Police used the gun just before one o’clock at night.

The use of weapons by the police will be investigated by the Public Prosecutor’s Office, which will provide further information no earlier than Monday. The police of Eastern Uusimaa do not know more about the matter.