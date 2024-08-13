Tuesday, August 13, 2024
Police | Police task at Itäkeskus: “One person has been a disturbance”

August 13, 2024
According to the police, there was no danger to bystanders.

Itäkeskus there has been a police operation at the metro station around four on Tuesday afternoon, according to the communications of the Helsinki police.

“One person has caused a disturbance, the police have been there to investigate the situation,” the communication says.

According to the police, there was a possible threat of violence, but bystanders were not in danger.

The police say they will inform more about the matter soon.

