Police Police suspended the party of 200 young people in the port of Vesijärvi in ​​Lahti

Police hurried celebratory youth from piers, terraces of closed restaurants, and roofs of buildings.

Police suspended the party of about 200 young people in the port of Vesijärvi in ​​Lahti the night before Saturday.

Police say in a statement that a report of disturbing noise came to the emergency center on Friday night around the Sibelius House.

According to patrol findings, there were about 200 young people in the area celebrating loudly.

According to the press release, there was also at least one assault in the port. Two men, about 20 years old, were involved, one of whom suffered injuries requiring hospital treatment in the fight. A criminal report of assault was recorded for the fight.