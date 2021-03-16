Police Police suspect two Helsinki City employees of breach of duty – Suspicions related to the background of the violence in The Hague

A stabbing took place in The Hague two years ago in connection with an agreed family reunion. The suspect had a valid restraining order on his ex-wife.

An employee of the City of Helsinki is suspected of violating official duties, the police inform.

The suspicions relate to The Hague March 3, 2019 to a homicide attempt. The case concerns an act of violence in which a man born in 1985 is suspected. The man is suspected of stabbing his ex-wife and his friend. The three children of the man and his ex-wife also suffered injuries in the situation.

The violence took place in connection with an agreed family reunion. The police have collected extensive information about the family reunion and the events that preceded the attempted homicide and the flow of information between the various authorities.

“The investigation has examined whether the processes related to the meeting have been carried out in accordance with the instructions and regulations. The police have received a statement from Valvira, among others, ”says the crime commissioner, who served as director of investigation Jyrki Kallio in a police bulletin.

The suspect in the stabbing had a valid restraining order on his ex-wife. Municipalities are obliged to arrange supervision or support for meetings between the child and the parent when the meetings are to be carried out with support or supervision in accordance with a court decision or an agreement approved by the Social Welfare Board.

Rock HS tells HS that, however, the alleged breach of duty is not a specific question of whether supervision should have been carried out.

“The suspicion is broadly related to the processes, not the controls in detail,” Kallio says.

The suspects have denied having committed a crime.

The police’s preliminary investigation into the breach of duty is nearing completion and moving to prosecution. The Helsinki Police Department continues to investigate the violent crime related to the incident.