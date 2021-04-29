Police Police suspect five young men died of poisoning in Turku in April

According to police, an exceptionally dangerous drug or narcotics may now spread among young people.

Southwest Finland police suspect several young men have died of drug, alcohol and drug overdoses or their combined effects in Turku this spring.

According to a police release, as early as April, five men in their 20s have died in private homes across Turku.

The cases have happened at different times. According to the police in southwestern Finland, the events are not suspected to be directly related, but there are unifying factors in all deaths.

“The deaths of several young people in such a short period of time give reason to suspect that an exceptionally dangerous drug or narcotic is now spreading among young people in the Turku region,” says the criminal commissioner in the press release. Jari Riiali About the Southwest Finland Police Department.

A-Clinic Foundation has warned about sedatives sold on the street that may have been steeled with fentanyl. Fentanyl has been added to alprazolam preparations. At least alprazolam, sold in a street shop called Ksalol, is suspected of causing deaths and hospital stays in Finland during the spring, police say.

Alprazolam is a benzodiazepine commonly used drug in Finland, but it is not sold in Finland as Ksalol.

“Medicines sold in the street trade should not be used because their content does not correspond to the product content mentioned on the packaging,” Riiali reminds.