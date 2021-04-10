Saturday, April 10, 2021
Police Police stationed in an apartment building in Souka, Espoo, one armed person arrested

April 10, 2021
According to police, the arrest went smoothly.

Espoo An armed person who had behaved threateningly was apprehended in Souka on Saturday evening, says the Western Uusimaa police on Twitter.

According to a report received by the police, a person in possession of a gun and behaving in a threatening manner had been spotted in an apartment building in the area. Police inspected the apartment building and reached that person.

According to police, the arrest went smoothly. The situation did not pose a danger to outsiders. Several police patrols participated in the task.

The police will continue to investigate the events and so far no further information will be provided.

