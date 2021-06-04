Police Police prepare for the party with dozens of police operations in Helsinki, but possible golden parties for hockey cannot be prevented by law

The police are preparing for the party in Helsinki with a mission of dozens of police officers.

Hockey According to the law, possible gold festivals cannot be prevented, says the Helsinki police.

If Finland wins Germany in tomorrow’s semi-finals, the team will play in the world championship on Sunday. Traditionally, World Cup gold has been celebrated in large numbers, among other things In the market square.

“Legally, it is not forbidden, which means we can’t stop people from gathering,” says Helsinki City Police Commissioner Jarkko Lehtinen says.

According to him, corona restrictions do not apply to situations where people spontaneously enter the streets and squares.

Leaflet says the police are well aware of the success of the national team. Helsinki police are preparing for possible gold festivals with a mission of dozens of police officers.

If Finland moves to the finals, the police will immediately start preparing for the security operation.

“Preparations for this operation will begin on Saturday. The people are ready regardless of whether Finland wins gold or not, ”says Lehtinen.

Police however, recommends that potential partygoers keep safety gaps and avoid packing close together. Lehtinen hopes that people will follow general corona safety guidelines and celebrate in small groups.

“It’s hoped the party will stay within reason and not go nonsense due to excessive alcohol consumption,” he says.

The police are prepared to intervene if public order and safety are endangered by the party.

As an example of such an activity, Lehtinen mentions running on busy streets and jumping into the sea in an intoxicated state.

“The essential thing is that the celebration is a joyful fun to have together, not a breaking and raging of places,” he sums up.

Possible According to Lehtinen, a separate folk festival is not being organized. This would be a public event, which is currently restricted to 50 people.

However, Lehtinen says the police are monitoring the situation. According to him, it would be possible to hold a public event in blocks, for example in a football stadium, where every other block would be empty.

“However, this is not a matter for the police to decide, and the police will not take a position on whether or not to host the event,” says Lehtinen.

