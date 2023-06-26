Police | Police operation related to a suspected violent crime in the center of Kuopio, one arrested

The Eastern Finland police announced in the evening that one person has been arrested in connection with a suspected violent crime in Kuopio.

With the police was a task related to a suspected violent crime in the center of Kuopio on Monday, says Eastern Finland’s police on Twitter.

There were several units of the police and the rescue service. The situation center of the Eastern Finland Police reported a little after nine that one person has been arrested in connection with a suspected violent crime and the police are continuing to investigate the events.

The situation did not harm the bystanders. The police say they will provide more information on the matter later.