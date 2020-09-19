The accumulation of extremism incidents does not mean that the whole police force is radical. But it shows that things have to change. Anyone who objects in the name of democracy must be recognized as a role model.

“The police will only remain credible for the citizens if all civil servants reflect on democratic values,” writes Johannes Boie, editor-in-chief of WELT AM SONNTAG

E.Hardly a week goes by without another problem being discovered by a German police force. In Hesse, officials asked for the contact details of celebrities for no official reason. Some of these people later received right-wing threats. In North Rhine-Westphalia, police officers have amused themselves in chats about right-wing extremist pictures and texts.

In Oranienburg, the city where one of the first German concentration camps was located, a police school is currently trying to get rid of an apparently right-wing extremist student. It is not appropriate to speak of individual stupidities or deliberate provocations, mostly of young men, in private.

Because right-wing extremist propaganda in NRW has been sent and received hundreds of times over the years. The Oranienburg candidate spelled the surname of a colleague as follows: “Jew, Untermensch, Nazi, gas chamber”, during an exercise in an official context, other students were present. Apart from that, police officers are civil servants, they enjoy corresponding advantages, so they must also have a suitable character for the service.

The accumulation of incidents does not mean that the whole police force is radical. But it shows that some things have to change: The civil servants’ spirit of the corps has to be broken when colleagues are directed against values ​​that they have to protect. Anyone who upright contradicts right-wing extremist sayings in the name of democracy must be seen as a role model, not as a polluter.

Raising so much backbone is not easy for officials who are under massive pressure today: in the hundreds of left-wing extremists under the hail of stones, slandered by the chants of the Reich citizens, laughed at by the clans in the big cities.

But only if all officials reflect on democratic values ​​and stand up for them will the police remain credible for the citizens, a friend and helper.

