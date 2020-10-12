Police Police had an inspection mission in Kannelmäki on Monday night, seven patrols were present

No outsiders were wanted in the area during the mission. According to the police, the situation did not pose a danger to bystanders.

With the police was on Monday evening for an inspection mission in Helsinki’s Kannelmäki. The mission began at 18.55 and the police said On Twitter in the evening at 8:15 p.m., he was leaving the scene.

Seven police patrols were sent to the task, Helsinki police communications are reported.

According to the police tweet, the situation did not pose a danger to bystanders, but police communications say that no outsiders were wanted in the area during the inspection mission.

The police had another task in Kannelmäki on Monday night, but according to police communications, the tasks were not related.