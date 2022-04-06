Police Police give up Finnair plus cards – Usage could not be properly controlled and the costs of surveillance exceeded the benefits

The actual abuses have hardly been revealed.

Police is giving up business travel-related benefits, such as the Finnair plus card.

The costs of supervision have exceeded the benefits received from the cards, says the chief inspector Miia Lehmus-Niemi About the Police Board.

“The cards will be handed over by the end of this year. One of the problems in terms of control has been that it is possible to earn points for flights afterwards. As a result, usage cannot be 100% controlled.”

Pair the police unit has previously given up the use of cards, Lehmus-Niemi says. For example, the Central Criminal Police did so when a preliminary investigation into the use of the Finnair plus card by its criminal inspector began a few years ago.

The criminal inspector was found to have used points earned from both private and business trips during his holiday trip. According to the investigation, the benefit was EUR 182.

According to the prosecutor, there were probable reasons to suspect the criminal inspector of fraud and breach of duty.

However, he decided not to prosecute because the trial would have been unreasonable and pointless. Prior to his retirement, the criminal inspector was half-paid for more than six months.

Read more: Krp’s criminal inspector used Finnair’s extra points for a private trip – prosecuting was considered unreasonable

Police Board according to them, the benefits of prepaid cards have remained minimal. The abandonment of cards was also supported by the fact that the goal is to reduce travel anyway.

Only a very small number of officials in the police administration traveled so much that the points on the loyalty cards were useful. In the future, efforts will be made to secure them, for example, Wi-Fi connections and lounge services in other ways as needed.

According to Lehmus-Niemi, the points already accumulated will be utilized as far as possible this year before the cards are given up.

Finnair Plus card misconduct became public when the Helsinki District Court sentenced the former Director General of the National Audit Office in January Tytti Yli-Viikarin fines for, among other things, the use of Finnair plus points for private trips and purchases.

Yli-Viikari was convicted of breach of duty and embezzlement. The benefit he received was about 4,500 euros. The judgment is not final, as it has been appealed to the Court of Appeal.