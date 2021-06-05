Police Police focus on substance abuse control of minors on closing night: Evening is expected to be busier than a normal weekend

Interfering with corona security is difficult because the celebration of young people is not about the actual gathering.

Police does not monitor gathering restrictions on Saturday’s closing night, but, as in a normal year, specifically underage use by minors. Since the celebration of young people is not about an organized gathering, the police can only express a wish for a corona-safe evening.

Helsinki Police Commissioner Johanna Sinivuoren according to the general outdoor space is not a mass gathering.

“People can go to an outdoor space completely unaware of each other,” he says.

Nor is the monitoring of safety clearances interfered with other than advice and prompting. However, police hope that the recommendations and guidelines of regional government agencies and hospital districts will be followed.

“Safety gaps need to be considered because Korona will stick outside,” says the high commissioner Outi Pennanen From the Häme police.

According to Pennanen, the police patrol always assesses situations on a case-by-case basis. The primary approach of the police is to advise, urge and instruct people. According to Pennanen, the best option is to stay in your own small party.

Police oversees the same things on Saturday as in other years during the school closing weekend. According to Sinivuori, the police focus on whether young people should be taken home or into substance abuse or youth care.

“Let’s see no one is left there to settle down alone.”

Police expect the evening to be busier than a normal weekend. According to Pennanen, it is difficult to assess how Korona is influencing the matter, even though last year has given a sense of the key to celebrating Korona.

“People want to go outside and the weather supports it, so surely there are people in traffic,” he says.

Commissioner Johanna Sinivuori from the Helsinki Police also estimates that all the ingredients for a lively evening are there.

Police departments state that parents should be available on the closing night if, for example, the police or a youth worker on call call.

For example, the Oulu police hope that parents will also answer a call from an unknown number.