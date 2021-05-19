Police Police departed a record number of people last year: The most common reason for the firings was a crime or suspected crime

Fifties the senior constable had time to start his shift only a couple of kilometers from the Lappeenranta police station when the carriage went. He had driven a police car drunk for at least 1.77 per cent. Lived in November 2019, and it was about eight o’clock in the evening.

The constable was banned from driving, but he did not have the patience to stay out of the wheel. A couple of days after the crash, he drove a loan car at an intersection over a traffic divider and collided with a parked truck. He was 2.3 per cent drunk.

The district court sentenced the constable to 75 days probation and a 50 day fine. The verdict came from, among other things, two aggravated drunk driving and a breach of duty.

These crimes also ended the constable’s career. The Southeast Finland Police Department found the crimes to be exceptionally serious and dismissed him.

The dismissal decision recalled that the law requires the police to behave both in office and in their private lives in a way that does not jeopardize confidence in the proper performance of police duties.

Crackle the roaring constable is just one of the police fired last year.

The year 2020 will be historic in the annals: a record number of police officers were laid off, a total of eight. In addition, the license secretary, the guard and the head of the Police University of Applied Sciences were fired.

The difference from previous years is clear. For example, in 2019, four police officers, one permit secretary and one guard were fired.

The most the kicks were given by the Helsinki Police Department. Four police officers had to leave. The two dismissals were related to the former head of the Helsinki Drug Police Jari Aarnion clutter.

The other two concerned suspicions of serious doping offenses. Both men were fired even before the verdict.

One of them later got in the Lapland District Court more than two years in prison including misconduct and serious doping offenses.

The senior constable had been legally involved in the distribution of doping and drugs. He had also illegally investigated police records, including whether he was a suspect in the crime himself.

Another senior constable, on the other hand, was sentenced to nearly two years in absolute prison for a felony doping offense and a drug offense in a large In a tangle of Katiska. The man admitted to selling doping substances for at least 40,000 euros.

In his hearing on the dismissal, the man argued that he had not been involved in organized crime but had only handed over substances to persons dedicated to bodybuilding.

Contrary to however, in his own view, the constable had been a small link in organized criminal activity.

This is special in all cases of the Helsinki Police Department: it was not an occasional drunken collision by the police, but instead of preventing crimes, the police had started to promote crimes.

For example, the firings of Aarnio’s former subordinates were related to the fact that they were in accordance with the judgment of the Helsinki Court of Appeal lied in court. The purpose of the pre-arranged stories was to save Aarnio from a drug conviction.

“ “The police are a normal sample of the Finnish people.”

Deputy Chief of Police of the Helsinki Police Department Heikki Kopperoisen according to statistics, in particular, police crimes and other ambiguities are no longer obscured. Supervision has improved.

Recruitment processes have also improved, as security assessments are currently being carried out for those entering the industry. Nevertheless, the police can also commit a crime.

“The police are a normal sample of the Finnish people. We recruit from the public, and sometimes some stray. ”

Kopperoinen considers the length of criminal proceedings to be a problem. As a result, the Helsinki police no longer have to wait for a final verdict before interfering with the actions of the stray police.

“If we get a sufficient explanation and if the person himself admits the course of events, decisions can be made before many years of processes are over.”

Also there are indications in other police stations that the police have been involved in criminal activities.

The Inland Finland Police Department terminated the senior constable’s post when he remained caught at a night break gig. The man is also a suspect in other crimes. Among other things, he is suspected of buying and brokering small amounts of amphetamine.

In some cases, the boundaries of the law seem unclear to law enforcement. A senior constable from Oulu, for example, considered his activities lawful and sentenced to 70 days’ probation for possession of a picture of a child who violated sexual morality.

At the hearing, the man described the images he had deposited as neat and he did not find anything offensive or illegal in them. However, according to the court, he had had at least 19,000 illegal images of children.

According to the law, a man should have understood the images as illegal because of his profession.

One of the police officers who were fired was later found not guilty in the district court.

Häme police fired an older constable who stayed at festivals caught a small batch of cocaine with. The court considered possible the man’s account that the drugs in the loan pocket were not his.

Inspector General of Police Janne Paavola The Police Board estimates that the number of layoffs last year may be a pure statistical variation.

“Of course, every case is too much. On the other hand, this is an indication that the process is working and that these are being addressed. ”

“ “Yes, these are pretty exceptional cases.”

According to Paavola, the threshold for issuing kicks has not been lowered, but with its instructions issued in 2019, the Police Board has tried to harmonize the line. The instructions were issued because of inconsistencies in the line of institutions observed during the legality review round.

According to Paavola, last year was marked by very exceptional cases, such as the dissolution of the constable just found at the break-up gig and the dismissal of police officers involved in doping.

Is there a problem with police recruitment when police officers are involved in criminal activities?

“Yes, these are quite exceptional cases. I can’t judge how successful recruitment is if the end result is this. ”

Police administration all disciplinary decisions – such as warnings and remarks – address issues related to suspicions of racism.

One guard was fired last year after he was convicted of incitement against a group of people.

The man had written several updates to his Facebook pages, which legally insulted asylum seekers and Muslims, among others. According to the court, the guilt of the guard was compounded by the fact that he stated in his writings that he was in the service of the police.

The court gave the man 50 daily fines and his employer fired him.

