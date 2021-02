Police will report more about the case later.

With the police there is a multi-patrol mission in Leppävaara, Espoo, the Länsi-Uusimaa Police Department said on Twitter.

Senior Constable of the Western Uusimaa Police Department Antti Haapala said that patrols have moved to several locations in Leppävaara.

“There is no danger to bystanders,” Haapala said by telephone at 6:10 p.m.

