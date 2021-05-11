Police Police blocked a youth “UFC-style” street fighting tournament in Vantaa on Friday

According to Crime Commissioner Anne Tuomisto, similar cases are rarely encountered by the police.

Eastern Uusimaa last Friday, the police blocked the organization of a street fighting tournament in Kartanokoski, Vantaa.

Police report that the patrol arrived at the scene based on information spread on social media and spotted young people on the scene who were warming up and preparing for matches.

“Information spread about the UFC-style fighting tournament as an event in Some. The police were left with the impression that the corner was entertaining and sporty, ”says the crime commissioner Anne Tuomisto.

UFC means the United States Freestyle Match Organization.

The tournament was blocked in good time, and police actively monitored the situation during Friday night.

Police during the weekend, he was in contact with the young person under the age of 18, who was in charge of organizing a street fighting tournament, and his guardians.

According to a police release, the meeting went in good spirits and reached an agreement that the street is not the right environment and the prevailing corona situation is not the right time for such activities.

According to Tuominen, there were many different multiplier risks in the weather that young people will not think about.

“Even serious injuries can be easily caused in a fight, and in addition, in a coronavirus situation, mass gathering increases the risk of infection.”

Similar street fighting tournaments rarely come against the police.

“I don’t remember there being any. The rules and different series had been thought of here, that is, the operation of the competition system, ”says Tuominen.

The police could not estimate more detailed information on how many young people would have participated in the fights in the end.