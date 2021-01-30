Police Police arrested four people in Ruskeasuole who were in possession of an air gun

Police received a report of a suspected firearm in Ruskeasuo. According to initial information, the police prepared for the task with the help of several patrols.

With the police was a short-term operation on Mannerheimintie in Ruskeasuo, Helsinki, on Saturday night.

Helsinki police say on Twitter that the police had received a report of a suspected firearm in Ruskeasuo. According to initial information, the police prepared for the task with the help of several patrols.

Police arrested four people at the scene. An air gun was found in their possession, which does not require a separate permit, the Helsinki Police Command Center informs HS.

Police did not comment in detail on what kind of air weapon it was. There is no suspicion of a crime related to the weapon.