Police Police are working to improve their presence in sparsely populated areas

Police aims to increase its presence in sparsely populated areas so that in the future the nearest free police patrol will leave the areas of co-operation police departments for urgent alert tasks in certain sparsely populated municipalities, says the National Board of Police.

In practice, the change means that the emergency center information system will search the nearest free police patrol incident area in addition to the police department’s own patrols from the patrols of neighboring police departments. There are sparsely populated areas in the police departments of Eastern Finland, Lapland, Oulu and Ostrobothnia, among others.

Inspector General of Police Vesa Pihajoki estimated the change would accelerate police arrivals in sparsely populated areas, but could not estimate how much the change would be at the minute level.