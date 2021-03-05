No Result
Police Police are not suspected of a crime in the Kotka pipe death

March 5, 2021
Police officers there is no suspicion of a crime in a case in which a man in his thirties died in a tube in Kotka last September. According to the prosecutor who conducted the investigation, the arrested man walked into the pipe himself, and there was nothing in the situation to which the police should have paid attention.

The capture took place during the evening and used a remote paralyzer. A detention inspection was conducted approximately ten minutes after arrest. The man’s lifelessness was observed before midnight.

The prosecutor states that after being taken to the tube, the responsibility for guarding the man has been with the non-police, so there is no reason for the police to suspect a crime.

