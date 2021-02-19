Police Police are asking for observations of a self-disclosed man in Kivistö, Vantaa

A man in his 40s is suspected of exposing his genitals to three different ten-year-old children.

Police asks for observations of a man suspected of revealing his genitals to three different ten-year-old children in Vantaa.

The self-disclosure took place in Kivistö, Vantaa, in the General Park area last Wednesday from 2.40 pm to 3 pm, the Eastern Uusimaa police say in a press release.

The suspect has been described as a man of about 40 years of age with a normal body and blue eyes and blond hair. At the time of the incident, she was wearing a dark jacket, dark wind or quilted pants, some sort of tube scarf or helmet hat, and Salomon brand long-sleeved shoes, police say.

The case is being investigated as the sexual exploitation of a child and a public violation of sexual morality.

Any relevant observations, tips and information can be sent by e-mail to [email protected] or by phone to 0295 430 291.