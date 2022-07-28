Police | Police: A woman who disappeared in the Turku airport area was found dead

A 72-year-old woman disappeared last week Wednesday.

Berry picker found the missing woman dead in the terrain of the Turku airport on Thursday afternoon, the police in Southwest Finland say.

The woman was reported missing last week Wednesday July 20th.

The police of Southwest Finland, the Border Guard and the voluntary rescue service actively searched for the woman in the countryside for several days. Despite the search, the missing person was not found.

Today, however, a berry picker who was moving in the terrain between Turku Airport and the Turku ring road made an observation of the body and reported it to the emergency center.

The police confirmed that it was a 72-year-old woman wanted in the area.

Lost was found in the terrain of the Pomponrahka nature reserve, where he had been unsuccessfully searched for. According to the Southwestern Finland police, the search was made difficult by the area’s dense vegetation.

The police are investigating the woman’s cause of death.