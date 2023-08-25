<br><div><article class="id-Page-skyLayout-content idjs-Story"><ol class="id-DonaldBreadcrumb lp_west_breadcrumb id-DonaldBreadcrumb--default" data-k5a-pos="west_breadcrumb"><li class="id-Breadcrumb-item">Home page<\/li><li class="id-Breadcrumb-item">politics<\/li><\/ol><p class="id-Story-timestamp id-Story-timestamp--default"><span class="id-Story-timestamp-content"><span class="id-Story-timestamp-content-prefix">Was standing: <\/span><time datetime="2023-08-25 11:45">08\/25\/2023, 11:45 am<\/time><\/span><\/p><p class="id-Story-authors id-Story-authors--default"><span class="id-Story-authors-by">From: <\/span>Christian Sturgeon<\/p><p class="id-Story-interactionBar id-Story-interactionBar--default"><a rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" href="#" style="visibility: hidden;" class="id-Story-interactionBar-link--webShareAction idjs-webshareAction lp_west_webshareAction id-Story-interactionBar-link--webShareAction--default" data-id-ec="{" shn=""><i class="id-Story-interactionBar-link-icon--webShareAction"\/><span class="id-Story-interactionBar-link-text">Split<\/span><\/a><\/p><p class="id-StoryElement-leadText">Donald Trump has to appear in prison in the US state of Georgia and pose for a mug shot. This also applies to others. A photo series.<\/p><figure class="id-StoryElement-galleryImage" data-id-av="{"shn":"Story","sht":"Container","p":{"containerType":"Story-Element","elementName":"INSERTED_GALLERY_IMAGE","elementPosition":"7","totalNumberOfStoryElements":"24"}}" data-id-av-trigger-event="id-virtual-page-view" data-id-avtr="{" shelftype=""><div class="id-RatioPlaceholder" style="padding-top: 100.63636363636364%;"><\/div><figcaption class="id-StoryElement-galleryImage-caption"><span class="id-StoryElement-galleryImage-caption-count">1\/12<\/span><span class="id-StoryElement-galleryImage-caption-text">Authorities in the US state of Georgia have released a mugshot of the former US President in connection with the charge of attempted voter fraud against Donald Trump. The sheriff's office made the memorable recording public after Trump surrendered to authorities at Atlanta County Jail. Despite Trump's various legal problems, this is the first time he has had to have a police photo taken of himself. \u00a9 Fulton County Sheriff's Office\/Imago<\/span><\/figcaption><\/figure><figure class="id-StoryElement-galleryImage" data-id-av="{"shn":"Story","sht":"Container","p":{"containerType":"Story-Element","elementName":"INSERTED_GALLERY_IMAGE","elementPosition":"8","totalNumberOfStoryElements":"24"}}" data-id-av-trigger-event="id-virtual-page-view" data-id-avtr="{" shelftype=""><div class="id-RatioPlaceholder" style="padding-top: 100%;"><img class="id-RatioPlaceholder-element wv_story_el_galleryImage" src="https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/bilder\/2023\/08\/25\/92480803\/32538411-rudy-giuliani-polizeifoto-mugshot-PnBG.jpg" loading="lazy" srcset="https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/bilder\/2023\/08\/25\/92480803\/32538411-rudy-giuliani-polizeifoto-mugshot-Pnb9.jpg 448w,https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/bilder\/2023\/08\/25\/92480803\/32538411-rudy-giuliani-polizeifoto-mugshot-Pn73.jpg 768w,https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/bilder\/2023\/08\/25\/92480803\/32538411-rudy-giuliani-polizeifoto-mugshot-PnBG.jpg 1100w,https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/bilder\/2023\/08\/25\/92480803\/32538411-rudy-giuliani-polizeifoto-mugshot-Pn7d.jpg 1408w,https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/bilder\/2023\/08\/25\/92480803\/32538411-rudy-giuliani-polizeifoto-mugshot-PnPH.jpg 1600w" sizes="(min-width: 769px) 768px, 100vw" height="1100" width="1100" alt="Rudy Giuliani: mug shot"\/><\/div><figcaption class="id-StoryElement-galleryImage-caption"><span class="id-StoryElement-galleryImage-caption-count">2 \/ 12<\/span><span class="id-StoryElement-galleryImage-caption-text">Trump had been charged with 18 other suspects over his attempts to influence the outcome of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. Before him, various defendants in the case had already appeared at the Atlanta County Jail, where their personal data and police pictures were taken, including Trump's former attorney Rudy Giuliani. \u00a9 afp<\/span><\/figcaption><\/figure><figure class="id-StoryElement-galleryImage" data-id-av="{"shn":"Story","sht":"Container","p":{"containerType":"Story-Element","elementName":"INSERTED_GALLERY_IMAGE","elementPosition":"10","totalNumberOfStoryElements":"24"}}" data-id-av-trigger-event="id-virtual-page-view" data-id-avtr="{" shelftype=""><div class="id-RatioPlaceholder" style="padding-top: 111.09090909090908%;"><img class="id-RatioPlaceholder-element wv_story_el_galleryImage" src="https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/bilder\/2023\/08\/25\/92480803\/32538458-john-eastman-polizeifoto-mugshot-NNBG.jpg" loading="lazy" srcset="https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/bilder\/2023\/08\/25\/92480803\/32538458-john-eastman-polizeifoto-mugshot-NNb9.jpg 448w,https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/bilder\/2023\/08\/25\/92480803\/32538458-john-eastman-polizeifoto-mugshot-NN73.jpg 768w,https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/bilder\/2023\/08\/25\/92480803\/32538458-john-eastman-polizeifoto-mugshot-NNBG.jpg 1100w,https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/bilder\/2023\/08\/25\/92480803\/32538458-john-eastman-polizeifoto-mugshot-NN7d.jpg 1408w,https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/bilder\/2023\/08\/25\/92480803\/32538458-john-eastman-polizeifoto-mugshot-NNPH.jpg 1600w" sizes="(min-width: 769px) 768px, 100vw" height="1222" width="1100" alt="John Eastman: mugshot"\/><\/div><figcaption class="id-StoryElement-galleryImage-caption"><span class="id-StoryElement-galleryImage-caption-count">3 \/ 12<\/span><span class="id-StoryElement-galleryImage-caption-text">Trump's former attorney, John Eastman, is considered one of the main minds behind the attempted electoral fraud, and bail was set at $100,000. "My attorneys and I will vigorously fight every aspect of these charges," Eastman said in a statement. \u00a9 afp<\/span><\/figcaption><\/figure><figure class="id-StoryElement-galleryImage" data-id-av="{"shn":"Story","sht":"Container","p":{"containerType":"Story-Element","elementName":"INSERTED_GALLERY_IMAGE","elementPosition":"11","totalNumberOfStoryElements":"24"}}" data-id-av-trigger-event="id-virtual-page-view" data-id-avtr="{" shelftype=""><div class="id-RatioPlaceholder" style="padding-top: 100%;"><img class="id-RatioPlaceholder-element wv_story_el_galleryImage" src="https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/bilder\/2023\/08\/25\/92480803\/32538311-mark-meadows-polizeifoto-mugshot-O5BG.jpg" loading="lazy" srcset="https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/bilder\/2023\/08\/25\/92480803\/32538311-mark-meadows-polizeifoto-mugshot-O5b9.jpg 448w,https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/bilder\/2023\/08\/25\/92480803\/32538311-mark-meadows-polizeifoto-mugshot-O573.jpg 768w,https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/bilder\/2023\/08\/25\/92480803\/32538311-mark-meadows-polizeifoto-mugshot-O5BG.jpg 1100w,https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/bilder\/2023\/08\/25\/92480803\/32538311-mark-meadows-polizeifoto-mugshot-O57d.jpg 1408w,https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/bilder\/2023\/08\/25\/92480803\/32538311-mark-meadows-polizeifoto-mugshot-O5PH.jpg 1600w" sizes="(min-width: 769px) 768px, 100vw" height="1100" width="1100" alt="Mark Meadows Mugshot"\/><\/div><figcaption class="id-StoryElement-galleryImage-caption"><span class="id-StoryElement-galleryImage-caption-count">4 \/ 12<\/span><span class="id-StoryElement-galleryImage-caption-text">Mark Meadows is also facing trial in Georgia. Trump's former White House chief of staff faces two charges: violating Georgia's illegal crime laws and soliciting an official to violate an oath. \u00a9 Fulton County Sheriff's Office\/Imago<\/span><\/figcaption><\/figure><figure class="id-StoryElement-galleryImage" data-id-av="{"shn":"Story","sht":"Container","p":{"containerType":"Story-Element","elementName":"INSERTED_GALLERY_IMAGE","elementPosition":"14","totalNumberOfStoryElements":"24"}}" data-id-av-trigger-event="id-virtual-page-view" data-id-avtr="{" shelftype=""><div class="id-RatioPlaceholder" style="padding-top: 100%;"><img class="id-RatioPlaceholder-element wv_story_el_galleryImage" src="https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/bilder\/2023\/08\/25\/92480803\/32538310-sidney-powell-polizeifoto-mugshot-OaBG.jpg" loading="lazy" srcset="https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/bilder\/2023\/08\/25\/92480803\/32538310-sidney-powell-polizeifoto-mugshot-Oab9.jpg 448w,https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/bilder\/2023\/08\/25\/92480803\/32538310-sidney-powell-polizeifoto-mugshot-Oa73.jpg 768w,https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/bilder\/2023\/08\/25\/92480803\/32538310-sidney-powell-polizeifoto-mugshot-OaBG.jpg 1100w,https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/bilder\/2023\/08\/25\/92480803\/32538310-sidney-powell-polizeifoto-mugshot-Oa7d.jpg 1408w,https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/bilder\/2023\/08\/25\/92480803\/32538310-sidney-powell-polizeifoto-mugshot-OaPH.jpg 1600w" sizes="(min-width: 769px) 768px, 100vw" height="1100" width="1100" alt="Sidney Powell: Mugshot"\/><\/div><figcaption class="id-StoryElement-galleryImage-caption"><span class="id-StoryElement-galleryImage-caption-count">5\/12<\/span><span class="id-StoryElement-galleryImage-caption-text">Sidney Powell appeared alongside Rudy Giuliani on November 18, 2020 as part of the legal team tasked with challenging the presidential election results and securing Trump's re-election. She is charged with seven counts. Her saying, alluding to a character in the film \u201cClash of the Titans\u201d that she would release the giant octopus (\u201crelease the Kraken\u201d), became legendary. \u00a9 Fulton County Sheriff'S Office\/Imago<\/span><\/figcaption><\/figure><figure class="id-StoryElement-galleryImage" data-id-av="{"shn":"Story","sht":"Container","p":{"containerType":"Story-Element","elementName":"INSERTED_GALLERY_IMAGE","elementPosition":"15","totalNumberOfStoryElements":"24"}}" data-id-av-trigger-event="id-virtual-page-view" data-id-avtr="{" shelftype=""><div class="id-RatioPlaceholder" style="padding-top: 100%;"><img class="id-RatioPlaceholder-element wv_story_el_galleryImage" src="https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/bilder\/2023\/08\/25\/92480803\/32538313-jenna-ellis-polizeifoto-mugshot-RsBG.jpg" loading="lazy" srcset="https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/bilder\/2023\/08\/25\/92480803\/32538313-jenna-ellis-polizeifoto-mugshot-Rsb9.jpg 448w,https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/bilder\/2023\/08\/25\/92480803\/32538313-jenna-ellis-polizeifoto-mugshot-Rs73.jpg 768w,https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/bilder\/2023\/08\/25\/92480803\/32538313-jenna-ellis-polizeifoto-mugshot-RsBG.jpg 1100w,https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/bilder\/2023\/08\/25\/92480803\/32538313-jenna-ellis-polizeifoto-mugshot-Rs7d.jpg 1408w,https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/bilder\/2023\/08\/25\/92480803\/32538313-jenna-ellis-polizeifoto-mugshot-RsPH.jpg 1600w" sizes="(min-width: 769px) 768px, 100vw" height="1100" width="1100" alt="Jenna Ellis Mugshot"\/><\/div><figcaption class="id-StoryElement-galleryImage-caption"><span class="id-StoryElement-galleryImage-caption-count">6 \/ 12<\/span><span class="id-StoryElement-galleryImage-caption-text">Jenna Ellis is also one of Trump's lawyers. She reportedly wrote at least two legal memos to Trump urging then-Vice Vice President Mike Pence to prevent Congressional confirmation of Biden's victory on Jan. 6. Ellis was charged on two counts. \u00a9 Fulton County Sheriff\/Imago<\/span><\/figcaption><\/figure><figure class="id-StoryElement-galleryImage" data-id-av="{"shn":"Story","sht":"Container","p":{"containerType":"Story-Element","elementName":"INSERTED_GALLERY_IMAGE","elementPosition":"17","totalNumberOfStoryElements":"24"}}" data-id-av-trigger-event="id-virtual-page-view" data-id-avtr="{" shelftype=""><div class="id-RatioPlaceholder" style="padding-top: 100%;"><img class="id-RatioPlaceholder-element wv_story_el_galleryImage" src="https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/bilder\/2023\/08\/25\/92480803\/32538375-kenneth-chesebro-polizeifoto-mugshot-P3BG.jpg" loading="lazy" srcset="https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/bilder\/2023\/08\/25\/92480803\/32538375-kenneth-chesebro-polizeifoto-mugshot-P3b9.jpg 448w,https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/bilder\/2023\/08\/25\/92480803\/32538375-kenneth-chesebro-polizeifoto-mugshot-P373.jpg 768w,https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/bilder\/2023\/08\/25\/92480803\/32538375-kenneth-chesebro-polizeifoto-mugshot-P3BG.jpg 1100w,https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/bilder\/2023\/08\/25\/92480803\/32538375-kenneth-chesebro-polizeifoto-mugshot-P37d.jpg 1408w,https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/bilder\/2023\/08\/25\/92480803\/32538375-kenneth-chesebro-polizeifoto-mugshot-P3PH.jpg 1600w" sizes="(min-width: 769px) 768px, 100vw" height="1100" width="1100" alt="Kenneth Chesebro: Mugshot"\/><\/div><figcaption class="id-StoryElement-galleryImage-caption"><span class="id-StoryElement-galleryImage-caption-count">7\/12<\/span><span class="id-StoryElement-galleryImage-caption-text">Kenneth Chesebro is also one of Trump's attorneys. He was charged on seven counts. A criminal offense from the so-called Rico law is particularly delicate. It was originally enacted to combat mafia racketeering. \u00a9 afp<\/span><\/figcaption><\/figure><figure class="id-StoryElement-galleryImage" data-id-av="{"shn":"Story","sht":"Container","p":{"containerType":"Story-Element","elementName":"INSERTED_GALLERY_IMAGE","elementPosition":"18","totalNumberOfStoryElements":"24"}}" data-id-av-trigger-event="id-virtual-page-view" data-id-avtr="{" shelftype=""><div class="id-RatioPlaceholder" style="padding-top: 100%;"><img class="id-RatioPlaceholder-element wv_story_el_galleryImage" src="https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/bilder\/2023\/08\/25\/92480803\/32538378-ray-smnith-polizeifoto-mugshot-Q7BG.jpg" loading="lazy" srcset="https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/bilder\/2023\/08\/25\/92480803\/32538378-ray-smnith-polizeifoto-mugshot-Q7b9.jpg 448w,https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/bilder\/2023\/08\/25\/92480803\/32538378-ray-smnith-polizeifoto-mugshot-Q773.jpg 768w,https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/bilder\/2023\/08\/25\/92480803\/32538378-ray-smnith-polizeifoto-mugshot-Q7BG.jpg 1100w,https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/bilder\/2023\/08\/25\/92480803\/32538378-ray-smnith-polizeifoto-mugshot-Q77d.jpg 1408w,https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/bilder\/2023\/08\/25\/92480803\/32538378-ray-smnith-polizeifoto-mugshot-Q7PH.jpg 1600w" sizes="(min-width: 769px) 768px, 100vw" height="1100" width="1100" alt="Ray Smnith Mugshot"\/><\/div><figcaption class="id-StoryElement-galleryImage-caption"><span class="id-StoryElement-galleryImage-caption-count">8 \/ 12<\/span><span class="id-StoryElement-galleryImage-caption-text">As attorney for Trump, Ray Smith attended a Georgia Senate hearing in Georgia where, according to the indictment, he falsely alleged that there was widespread voter fraud and voting irregularities in the state election. He is charged with twelve counts. \u00a9 afp<\/span><\/figcaption><\/figure><figure class="id-StoryElement-galleryImage" data-id-av="{"shn":"Story","sht":"Container","p":{"containerType":"Story-Element","elementName":"INSERTED_GALLERY_IMAGE","elementPosition":"20","totalNumberOfStoryElements":"24"}}" data-id-av-trigger-event="id-virtual-page-view" data-id-avtr="{" shelftype=""><div class="id-RatioPlaceholder" style="padding-top: 100%;"><img class="id-RatioPlaceholder-element wv_story_el_galleryImage" src="https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/bilder\/2023\/08\/25\/92480803\/32538376-david-shafer-polizeifoto-mugshot-OoBG.jpg" loading="lazy" srcset="https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/bilder\/2023\/08\/25\/92480803\/32538376-david-shafer-polizeifoto-mugshot-Oob9.jpg 448w,https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/bilder\/2023\/08\/25\/92480803\/32538376-david-shafer-polizeifoto-mugshot-Oo73.jpg 768w,https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/bilder\/2023\/08\/25\/92480803\/32538376-david-shafer-polizeifoto-mugshot-OoBG.jpg 1100w,https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/bilder\/2023\/08\/25\/92480803\/32538376-david-shafer-polizeifoto-mugshot-Oo7d.jpg 1408w,https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/bilder\/2023\/08\/25\/92480803\/32538376-david-shafer-polizeifoto-mugshot-OoPH.jpg 1600w" sizes="(min-width: 769px) 768px, 100vw" height="1100" width="1100" alt="David Shafer Mugshot"\/><\/div><figcaption class="id-StoryElement-galleryImage-caption"><span class="id-StoryElement-galleryImage-caption-count">9\/12<\/span><span class="id-StoryElement-galleryImage-caption-text">David Shafer is the former Republican leader in Georgia. He previously served in the state Senate. He is accused of eight criminal offenses. \u00a9 afp<\/span><\/figcaption><\/figure><figure class="id-StoryElement-galleryImage" data-id-av="{"shn":"Story","sht":"Container","p":{"containerType":"Story-Element","elementName":"INSERTED_GALLERY_IMAGE","elementPosition":"21","totalNumberOfStoryElements":"24"}}" data-id-av-trigger-event="id-virtual-page-view" data-id-avtr="{" shelftype=""><div class="id-RatioPlaceholder" style="padding-top: 100%;"><img class="id-RatioPlaceholder-element wv_story_el_galleryImage" src="https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/bilder\/2023\/08\/25\/92480803\/32538312-harrison-floyd-polizeifoto-mugshot-PYBG.jpg" loading="lazy" srcset="https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/bilder\/2023\/08\/25\/92480803\/32538312-harrison-floyd-polizeifoto-mugshot-PYb9.jpg 448w,https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/bilder\/2023\/08\/25\/92480803\/32538312-harrison-floyd-polizeifoto-mugshot-PY73.jpg 768w,https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/bilder\/2023\/08\/25\/92480803\/32538312-harrison-floyd-polizeifoto-mugshot-PYBG.jpg 1100w,https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/bilder\/2023\/08\/25\/92480803\/32538312-harrison-floyd-polizeifoto-mugshot-PY7d.jpg 1408w,https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/bilder\/2023\/08\/25\/92480803\/32538312-harrison-floyd-polizeifoto-mugshot-PYPH.jpg 1600w" sizes="(min-width: 769px) 768px, 100vw" height="1100" width="1100" alt="Harrison Floyd: mug shot"\/><\/div><figcaption class="id-StoryElement-galleryImage-caption"><span class="id-StoryElement-galleryImage-caption-count">10\/12<\/span><span class="id-StoryElement-galleryImage-caption-text">Harrison Floyd is accused of pressuring and threatening poll worker Ruby Freeman. The former head of the \u201cBlack Voices for Trump\u201d was charged with influencing witnesses, among other things. \u00a9 Fulton County Sheriff's Office\/Imago<\/span><\/figcaption><\/figure><figure class="id-StoryElement-galleryImage" data-id-av="{"shn":"Story","sht":"Container","p":{"containerType":"Story-Element","elementName":"INSERTED_GALLERY_IMAGE","elementPosition":"23","totalNumberOfStoryElements":"24"}}" data-id-av-trigger-event="id-virtual-page-view" data-id-avtr="{" shelftype=""><div class="id-RatioPlaceholder" style="padding-top: 100%;"><img class="id-RatioPlaceholder-element wv_story_el_galleryImage" src="https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/bilder\/2023\/08\/25\/92480803\/32538377-cathleen-latham-polizeifoto-mugshot-OVBG.jpg" loading="lazy" srcset="https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/bilder\/2023\/08\/25\/92480803\/32538377-cathleen-latham-polizeifoto-mugshot-OVb9.jpg 448w,https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/bilder\/2023\/08\/25\/92480803\/32538377-cathleen-latham-polizeifoto-mugshot-OV73.jpg 768w,https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/bilder\/2023\/08\/25\/92480803\/32538377-cathleen-latham-polizeifoto-mugshot-OVBG.jpg 1100w,https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/bilder\/2023\/08\/25\/92480803\/32538377-cathleen-latham-polizeifoto-mugshot-OV7d.jpg 1408w,https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/bilder\/2023\/08\/25\/92480803\/32538377-cathleen-latham-polizeifoto-mugshot-OVPH.jpg 1600w" sizes="(min-width: 769px) 768px, 100vw" height="1100" width="1100" alt="Cathleen Latham Mugshot"\/><\/div><figcaption class="id-StoryElement-galleryImage-caption"><span class="id-StoryElement-galleryImage-caption-count">11\/12<\/span><span class="id-StoryElement-galleryImage-caption-text">Cathleen Latham agreed to serve as an elector in Georgia's Electoral College, which elects the President and Vice President every four years. It consists of 538 electors who are sent by the 50 states and the federal district. She faces 11 counts, including conspiracy to defraud the state. \u00a9 afp<\/span><\/figcaption><\/figure><figure class="id-StoryElement-galleryImage" data-id-av="{"shn":"Story","sht":"Container","p":{"containerType":"Story-Element","elementName":"INSERTED_GALLERY_IMAGE","elementPosition":"24","totalNumberOfStoryElements":"24"}}" data-id-av-trigger-event="id-virtual-page-view" data-id-avtr="{" shelftype=""><div class="id-RatioPlaceholder" style="padding-top: 111.09090909090908%;"><img class="id-RatioPlaceholder-element wv_story_el_galleryImage" src="https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/bilder\/2023\/08\/25\/92480803\/32538484-scott-graham-hall-polizeifoto-mugshot-QuBG.jpg" loading="lazy" srcset="https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/bilder\/2023\/08\/25\/92480803\/32538484-scott-graham-hall-polizeifoto-mugshot-Qub9.jpg 448w,https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/bilder\/2023\/08\/25\/92480803\/32538484-scott-graham-hall-polizeifoto-mugshot-Qu73.jpg 768w,https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/bilder\/2023\/08\/25\/92480803\/32538484-scott-graham-hall-polizeifoto-mugshot-QuBG.jpg 1100w,https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/bilder\/2023\/08\/25\/92480803\/32538484-scott-graham-hall-polizeifoto-mugshot-Qu7d.jpg 1408w,https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/bilder\/2023\/08\/25\/92480803\/32538484-scott-graham-hall-polizeifoto-mugshot-QuPH.jpg 1600w" sizes="(min-width: 769px) 768px, 100vw" height="1222" width="1100" alt="Scott Graham Hall: Mugshot"\/><\/div><figcaption class="id-StoryElement-galleryImage-caption"><span class="id-StoryElement-galleryImage-caption-count">12 \/ 12<\/span><span class="id-StoryElement-galleryImage-caption-text">Scott Graham Hall has been charged with seven counts, including conspiracy to voter fraud. The Trump fan hails from the Atlanta area. \u00a9 Fulton County Sheriff's Office\/Imago<\/span><\/figcaption><\/figure><\/article><\/div>\r\n#Police #photos #Trump #suspects
Leave a Reply