Police personnel will receive an average salary increase of 9.5 percent from July 2024. The police unions agreed to this with the Ministry of Justice and Security in the collective labor agreement consultation published on Friday. The increase is in addition to the 2 percent that staff already received from the beginning of this year. In addition, the allowance for commuting will be expanded.

In the press release, the ministry states that the agreements are in line with “the enormous workload, tight labor market and high inflation.” During the term of the collective labor agreement, until the end of November 2025, negotiations will also take place on “a better distribution of the burden of irregular work for employees”.

The police have been struggling with a very high workload for some time due to staff shortages, an aging population, unrest in society, and an increased demand for security. In some regions, the police therefore have to ignore certain forms of crime locally. Outgoing Minister Dilan Yeşilgöz-Zegerius (Justice and Security, VVD) says in the press release: “With the negotiating agreement, the police are also proving themselves to be an attractive employer.”

