Police | People's loneliness and nausea kept the police busy at Christmas: “Somehow these have now come to the fore”

For some people have missed Christmas, says the police in Southwest Finland.

The police say that its patrols have carried out several inspection tasks related to people's loneliness, nausea or inaccessibility.

“Somehow these have now come to the fore,” says the inspector to STT Joonas Tikka.

“At Christmas time, people are worried about their loved ones.”

According to Tika, the reports received by the police are related, for example, to people not being able to see their loved ones themselves or not being able to reach them.

“Of course, there are also cases where the targeted people don't even want to have anything to do with their loved ones for one reason or another.”

In all From Friday until the morning of Boxing Day, the police in Southwest Finland had more than 60 tasks to handle, which are related in various ways to concern for human well-being. Some of the reports are those where the person himself has reported concern for his own well-being.

“The police have then had to go to knock on the door or come to the apartment to check on the person's well-being.”

Some of the cases have ended in the worst possible discovery, when the wanted person has been found dead.

“This has also happened.”

In total, the police in Southwest Finland have conducted a cause of death investigation in seven cases during Christmas.

“These are deaths at home, there are also cases of illness among them.”