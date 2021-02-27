The Medical Services Department in the Financial and Services Sector of Abu Dhabi Police launched the “Awareness” patrol, which is the first health education patrol of its kind in the country, coinciding with the launch of the Innovation Week under the slogan “UAE Innovates 2021”. The Director of the Finance and Services Sector, Major General Khalifa Muhammad Al Khaili, stated that the launch of the patrol supports the achievement of the strategic objectives of the General Command with the aim of enhancing health awareness for its members and their families, and enhancing community confidence by providing information from reliable sources.

The Deputy Director of the Financial and Services Sector, Brigadier Khaled Abdullah Khoury, stated that the “Awareness” periodical is equipped with the latest technical means, audiovisual, preliminary medical examination equipment and the necessary technical equipment, in addition to technical materials for field health education, and a booth dedicated to the initial examinations.





