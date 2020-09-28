Six more people have been arrested in Assam in connection with the leaking of police recruitment question papers, taking the total number of people arrested in this case to 19. This information was given by DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahant. He also announced that a reward would be announced for catching a former police officer and a senior BJP leader for playing an alleged role in it.Addressing a press conference for the first time after the scam surfaced, the DGP said that those involved in leaking examination question papers for the recruitment of sub-inspectors will be arrested irrespective of any political party or any post. . Mahant said, ‘We are looking at arresting former DIG PK Dutta and Diban Deka. They are absconding. To catch them, we have decided to announce the reward. We will announce the reward soon. ‘

Lookout notice issued against Dutta

During this period, senior officials of CID, Guwahati Police and Assam Police gave information about the arrests made in the case from their areas. He said that Nalbari district police has also arrested six people. Regarding both the main accused, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Gyanendra Pratap Singh said, “We have issued a lookout notice against Dutta so that he cannot leave the country.” All related information about them has been released. Singh said a separate case would be registered against his unaccounted assets. He said that Dutta has four luxury hotels and several residential properties in Guwahati, 1600 bighas of land in Cachar district, Dibrugarh and apartments in other parts of the country.

BJP leader expressed fear of murder

Deka, who described himself as an executive member of the BJP Kisan Morcha on Facebook, said on Thursday that he was involved in the examination process and has now left ‘Assam’ as the scandal involves ‘quite large and corrupt officials’ of the Assam Police, Which can lead to ‘killing them at any time’. The DGP said that investigation of the case is going on simultaneously in several districts and cases have been registered in Karbi Anglong, Lakhimpur and Nalbari districts. The question paper for the written examination of 597 posts of sub-inspectors in Assam Police was leaked on 20 September and was canceled within minutes of the commencement of the examination. Around 66 thousand candidates appeared for the exam at 154 centers across the state.