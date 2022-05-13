The Friulian police stop a 14-year-old driving, with his parents on board

A’teenager14, was caught driving a car along the highway A4. The fact happened between Latisana (Udine) e Portogruaro (Venice). On board the car there were also the parentswhich has been contested: driving without a license, driving without having reached the age of majority, careless reliance on the vehicle and established a sanction overall of almost 4,000 euros.

The boy was surprised by a patrol of the traffic police of Palmanova which was seen being overtaken by a car at a high speed. Then, the forces of order quickly reached her and supported her. Immediately the agents noticed that the young man was driving, suspicious of his appearance, they decided to check the people on board.

Not only that, while the agents were accompanying the vehicle to the service area not far away, it got stuck in the lane of the highway. Thus creating a danger to those arriving and considering that that section of the emergency lane was closed for works. The traffic police, unable to go back, waited for the car to pass again, stopping it immediately afterwards, discovering that the boy was no longer driving, but his father.

