DAccording to police reports, the riots in the guest block during the top second division game between FC St. Pauli and Hannover 96 (0-0) began with internal disputes among the away fans. In the second half of the goalless game, “a visiting fan was knocked down several times by attacks from his own fans,” the Hamburg police said on Friday evening after the game on X, formerly Twitter. The game was stopped for about five minutes and then resumed.

Fanhilfe St. Pauli criticized the police deployment in the fan block as “inappropriate and disproportionate”. Police said they went to the block to “prevent something worse from happening.” The emergency services were then massively attacked. At times there were violent fights and throwing of cups and poles. In response to a dpa request, the police announced that there were injured people. She did not give any details. The emergency services used pepper spray against angry away fans. 96 supporters took down their banners and stopped supporting.

Both coaches condemned the riots. “These are scenes that don’t belong in a football stadium,” said 96 coach Stefan Leitl. “Of course it is difficult to find the flow of the game again.” St. Pauli coach Fabian Hürzeler also found that the flow of the game was interrupted. “It’s somehow human when a fan suddenly appears next to Niko Vasilj,” said Hürzeler about his goalkeeper, who in such a situation turns around and looks at what is happening there.

Hürzeler struggled with the draw. “Nevertheless, I am satisfied with the performance,” he said and particularly praised the defensive performance. According to statistics, 96 did not have a direct shot on goal. The game previously provided fans with few highlights. The hosts were the better team after a balanced start. Johannes Eggestein missed the great chance to take the lead (16th minute). Six minutes later, Elias Saad beat 96 goalkeeper Ron-Robert Zieler with a deflected shot – the goal did not count due to an offside position by crosser Oladapo Afolayan.







Schalke loses against Elversberg

Many mistakes accompanied the first half. This continued in the second round. If anything, the hosts became dangerous. St. Pauli continued to dominate the game. Once again the hapless Eggestein missed the lead with his header (78th). The strong winger Saad repeatedly caused dangerous actions in front of the 96 goal. But no more goals were scored. Hannover remains in the relegation place for the time being, five points behind. If HSV wins in Kiel on Saturday (1 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the 2nd Bundesliga and on Sky), the city rivals can draw level with St. Pauli on points. HSV could only overtake with a big win.

After two recent wins, FC Schalke 04 suffered another setback. Schalke lost to newcomers SV Elversberg 1:2 (1:2) and are still stuck in the bottom of the table. The strong Saarlanders, on the other hand, managed to get back into the top half of the table with their sixth win of the season. Paul Stock (7th) and Jannik Rochelt (21st) gave Elversberg the early lead.

Kenan Karaman (35th) scored Schalke’s goal. In the second half, the hosts were the better team, but were unable to convert their chances to score. Unimpressed by the largest crowd in the Elversberg club’s history to date in the Schalke Arena, which was almost sold out with 61,110 spectators, the guests shocked their opponents with two quick goals. Stock took advantage of Schalke’s negligent defensive behavior to take an early lead.







14 minutes later, the goalscorer provided the assist for Rochelt’s goal. Due to their sleepy opening phase, Schalke were always behind and for half an hour they found no remedy at all against Elversberger’s courageous play. With Karaman’s goal, Schalke got better, and from then on coach Karel Geraerts’ team pushed for the equalizer in an entertaining game. Karaman and Henning Matriciani had several best opportunities after the break, but the goal was never scored.