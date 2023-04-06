Police operation in the Currents | Police: The elderly people who were found unconscious had slipped and fallen

Two people were found unconscious in the center of Virtai on Tuesday. One of those found died and the other was hospitalized in critical condition.

The investigation by the Police Department of Inner Finland has revealed that the woman who died on the spot had herself slipped and fallen next to the motorhome. The man who was taken to the hospital in a critical condition had not been able to lift the fallen woman up.

According to the police report, the man had gone to the other side of the car himself and also slipped.

The man had tried to call for help, but he was not heard. The man couldn’t get up on his own and lost consciousness at some point.

According to the police’s assessment, the woman and the man had been outside in 15 degrees below zero for several hours.

The motorhome’s technology or an external factor had no part in the events. There is also no suspicion of a crime in the matter. The police are continuing to investigate the matter to determine the cause of death.

Director of investigationsCrime Commissioner Kari Aaltio previously told HS, that the people found in Virrori are elderly pensioners. According to Aalti, they were “obviously a good-looking couple”.

“The people have known each other for a long time, but there is no question of an official relationship.”

Aaltio confirmed to HS that the persons were found outside the motorhome in the parking lot of the terraced house. The motorhome belonged to a close relative of the persons.

Current K-supermarket shopkeeper Juha Rajaniemi previously told HS that he went to work at seven in the morning when he noticed that the medical helicopter had landed in the center of Virtai.

Rajaniemi said that he heard from several eyewitnesses that there were also several police cars with their flashing lights on.

“Such a small village, this has certainly raised questions in people.”