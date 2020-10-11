An arrest in Krefeld escalates. A video of the police operation causes outrage on the Internet.

KREFELD / BERLIN taz | Again there are discussions about a police operation, this time in Krefeld (NRW). A video that was shared on social media over the weekend shows police officers arresting a man who initially defends himself. Several officers then hold him down and a policewoman hits him ten times in the head.

An eyewitness who filmed the operation called out to the police: “Don’t exaggerate like that.” The video of users being used as police violence was also heavily criticized on the Internet. The association of liberal police officers, PolizeiGrün, commented: “We consider this approach to be completely unprofessional and a disproportionate use of direct coercion. It is reminiscent of a bar fight. “

“Immediate compulsion” for your own safety?

According to the Krefeld police If the operation happened on Saturday morning, they had moved out because of a fire in a ground floor apartment. A 28-year-old woman and a 47-year-old man were found there. However, the latter refused to leave the smoky apartment. “In view of his resistance, immediate force had to be used to get him to safety,” said the police. The man and the woman were then provisionally arrested for attempted arson.

After the video of the operation that emerged, the authority justified itself that it was only “a part of a dynamic development”.

Rabid police operations in Düsseldorf, Hamburg and Frankfurt / Main, which were shared on video clips on the Internet, had already caused widespread outrage. Police unions replied that the videos did not show the pre-operations. “Hysteria” is spreading too quickly on the Internet.