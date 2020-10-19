The French authorities on Monday launched a large police operation against Islamist movements after the beheading on Friday of a teacher, the victim of a fatwa, according to the Interior Minister, for showing his students cartoons of Muhammad.

The target of the operation are “dozens of individuals” who do not “necessarily have a link with the investigation” but to whom the government “obviously wants to send a message.” There is no “not giving the enemies of the Republic a minute of respite”, said the minister, Gérald Darmanin, on the radio Europa 1.

According to a source close to the case, these are people booked by the intelligence services for their radical preaching and hate messages on social networks.

Since the murder of Samuel Paty, who was teaching history and geography at a secondary school in Conflans Sainte-Honorine, west of Paris, “more than 80 investigations” have been opened against “all those who in an apologetic way said in one way or another that this professor had asked for it,” said Darmanin, stating that several arrests had been made.

The murder of Samuel Paty shocked France Tens of thousands of people demonstrated in the country on Sunday in defense of freedom of expression and to say no to ‘obscurantism’, while President Emmanuel Macron convened a defense council in the evening , during which he said that “fear will switch sides.”

“Islamists should not be able to sleep peacefully in our country,” said the Elysee presidential palace.

“Action plan”



At the end of a two and a half hour meeting with the Prime Minister, Jean Castex, five ministers and the anti-terrorist prosecutor Jean-François Richard, Macron announced an “action plan” against “the structures, associations or people close to radicalized circles” that spread appeals to hatred.

According to the Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin, 51 associations “will receive several visits from the State services throughout the week and several of them (…) will be dissolved by the Council of Ministers.”

The minister wants, in particular, to dissolve the Collective against Islamophobia in France (CCIF) – “a certain number of elements lead us to believe that he is an enemy of the Republic” – as well as the humanitarian association Baraka City, founded by Muslims of the Salafi court.