A police operation by the Krefeld police in NRW seems to have escalated massively. Videos are circulating on Twitter of an officer brutally attacking a man and punching him in the face.

Krefeld – During a police operation, the Krefeld police arrested a woman for attempted arson. During the arrest, the officers also took a man into custody, who initially assessed himself. When two of the policemen tried to arrest the man, a colleague rushed to their aid and punched the man repeatedly and repeatedly in the face.

The officer also strikes when the man is already firmly in the grip of his colleagues and no longer defends himself, the officer holds his head with one hand in order to be able to strike more effectively. The video of the apparently out of control mission is now circulating on Twitter – and is causing outrage and shock. In a press release on the mission, the Krefeld police:

“This Saturday morning (October 10, 2020) the police provisionally arrested a man and a woman for attempted arson.

At around 11:40 a.m. there was an apartment fire in the ground floor apartment of an apartment building on Hubertusstrasse. The police officers who were called met a woman (28) and a man (47). When they were about to be rescued from the smoky apartment, the man refused. In the face of his resistance, immediate force had to be used to get him to safety.

The Germans and the Tunisians are in police custody. The police has started investigation.”

But even a detective commissioner classifies the situation quite differently because of the video of the operation: “Once again a video like that in which many will say, ‘But you can’t see what happened before’ and it doesn’t really matter what happened before. This is fairground boxing and not proper policing. The colleague smashes trust here. “

The colleague is shattering trust here.#Krefeld https://t.co/elqvB0Ut0x – Oliver von Dobrowolski (@vonDobrowolski) October 11, 2020

And as if one had accepted his advice, the NRW police published a statement on Twitter with reference to the fact that the videos shared were only an excerpt from the operation. Nevertheless, the facts are “examined under all aspects by the police and the public prosecutor.”