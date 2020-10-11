A police operation in Krefeld (North Rhine-Westphalia) escalates. Videos are circulating on Twitter of an officer brutally attacking a man and punching him in the face.

There is a video circulating on the Internet of the operation in which an officer brutally punched a man in the face several times.

Now the police and the public prosecutor are investigating.

Update from October 11th, 1:41 p.m .: Video recordings of a Police operation in Krefeld, North Rhine-Westphalia, are making waves on social networks. Now the police are responding with a statement. On Twitter, the NRW police had already commented that the video was only an excerpt from the operation.

By doing Video one can see how a man is supposed to be taken into custody by several police officers. He defends himself. Three officers try to calm the man down. A fourth colleague runs towards the wrangling group and hits the man’s head and face several times before he can be fixed on the floor with the officer’s knee on his head (see first report). A police spokeswoman told the Rheinische Post: “But it is important to say that the video is only part of a dynamic development.” For example, the argument started much earlier in the house.

The case is now from the Public prosecutor checked.

First report from October 11th:

Krefeld – During a police operation, the Police in Krefeld a woman Arrested for attempted arson. During the arrest, the officers also took a man into custody, who initially resisted. When two of the policemen tried to arrest the man, a colleague rushed to their aid, targeting the man several times and repeatedly Face boxed.

Krefeld / NRW: brutal police operation? Videos show a radical approach

The video of the apparently out of control mission is now circulating on Twitter – and is causing outrage and shock. In a press release on the mission, the Krefeld police from an escalated rescue operation:

“This Saturday morning (October 10, 2020) the police provisionally arrested a man and a woman for attempted arson.

At around 11:40 a.m. there was an apartment fire in the ground floor apartment of an apartment building on Hubertusstrasse. The police officers who were called met a woman (28) and a man (47). When they were about to be rescued from the smoky apartment, the man refused. In the face of his resistance, immediate force had to be used to get him to safety.

The Germans and the Tunisians are in police custody. The police has started investigation.”

Krefeld / North Rhine-Westphalia: Chief Detective Inspector heavily criticizes the police officer’s actions

But even a detective chief inspector classifies the situation critically on the basis of the video of the operation: “Once again a video where many will say ‘But you can’t see what happened before’ and it doesn’t really matter what happened before has happened. This is fairground boxing and not proper policing. The colleague smashes trust here. “

Once again a video in which many will say “But you can’t see what happened before” and it doesn’t really matter what happened before.

This is fairground boxing and not proper policing.

Oliver von Dobrowolski (@vonDobrowolski) October 11, 2020

The Police NRW has since commented on the video and made a statement Twitter released. The officials point out that the shared video is only an excerpt from the operation. Nevertheless, the facts are “checked in all aspects by the police and the public prosecutor.” Previously, many users had doubts as to whether the video even reflected the actual use, whether it could possibly be a fake. The investigations initiated and the reprimand of the Police NRW in their reaction now seem to refute these doubts.

Police NRW KR (@polizei_nrw_kr) October 11, 2020

A longer video was then shared via an Antifa Twitter account, which should also show the development of the course of events. In the video you can hear passers-by shouting: “Don’t exaggerate!” “That’s sick.” When the man is fixed on the floor by three officers, the fire brigade arrives at the scene. (nai)