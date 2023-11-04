Police Operation | An armed man threatened paramedics in Sonkajärvi

The situation was resolved by negotiation, the police arrested the man.

Armed a man threatened paramedics in a private apartment in Sonkajärvi in ​​Ylä-Savo on Saturday.

The first aid unit notified the police about a man who had behaved in a threatening manner. However, the unit got out of the apartment and the man stayed in the apartment alone.

The police cordoned off the house and the situation was resolved by negotiation. The man gave up his firearm and the police arrested the man, says the police in their press release.